Pet Beach in Coldstream's Kalamalka Lake Park the victim of dog poop problems

Ben Low-On

A North Okanagan woman is sounding the alarm of over lack of pet etiquette in a local pet park.

Diana Tuer and her dog Ranger frequent Pet Beach in Kalamalka Lake Park – a few days ago they came to the beach to discover areas covered in dog poop.

“There were just bags all piled up by the bench and then a bunch thrown in the bushes. It was just really disturbing that no one is packing them out to the garbage,” said Tuer.

Tuer told Castanet that the bags hurt not only the environment but also everyone and every animal that uses them.

“When you bring your dog down here, you don't want them opening up other bags. There's wildlife that is here as well,” said Tuer.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has a bylaw in place to regulate the keeping and well-being of dogs.

According to Bylaw No. 2881, when accompanied by a dog in any public place, people must have a way to dispose of dog poop. People must also provide proof when requested by an Animal Control Officer

People can also face up to a $50 fine from the RDNO for not picking up their dog's excrement.

Tuer says there seems to be a lot of poop left.

“It just looks like garbage in our beautiful park,” said Tuer. “I think if people knew that there was somebody that was monitoring it, a little bit more that maybe people would, you know, do the right thing."

Tuer believes that more enforcement of the bylaw could help mitigate the issue.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the RDNO said "We do encourage pet owners to pick up after their pets and to use the bags and bins provided at RDNO dog-friendly parks, trails, and natural spaces to keep these public spaces looking top notch. It also helps keep the areas clean for other users so everyone can have a positive experience."