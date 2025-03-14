Local group rallying to save historic bridge east of Enderby

Photo: Facebook Historic Baxter Bridge (top) and the new bridge (bottom) being constructed.

A group of Enderby residents is hoping to save an iconic and historic bridge from being demolished.

The old one-lane wooden Baxter Bridge on Trinity Road, about 11 kilometres east of Enderby, is being replaced by a two-lane steel and concrete bridge. According to the province, the new design should last 75 years, increase public safety and corridor reliability.

The project will see the original roadway rerouted to the new bridge which is being built just upstream of the original, which is meant to be demolished

An online group of more than 300 people is calling for the bridge to be saved.

Greg Robinson, creator of the Facebook page, said the group has no issues with the new bridge. Instead, they’d like to see the old bridge remain standing and be used as a pedestrian only pathway.

Robinson says repurposing calls stem from the community history of the old bridge and pedestrian safety on the new one.

“With a concrete bridge over a river, in the fall and spring there can be situations where the road itself isn't frozen, but the bridge will freeze, and I can see it being very dangerous, especially if you throw pedestrians on there,” said Robinson.

“I heard a comment that, ‘Well, we've got six-foot-wide shoulders, so that should suffice.’ Well, a six-foot-wide shoulder that's flat to the road surface is not going to protect somebody walking down the road from a vehicle slamming into them.”

Robinson says the new bridge will have a speed limit of 80 kilometres.

The bridge used to have fishing off it, and has been lit up in the past – now Robinson says it's a great community spot.

"Salmon spawn up the river every fall. People get a vantage point to watch the salmon swimming upstream," said Robinson. "You can sit and watch the salmon actually swimming by the bridge. It's a learning experience for kids, just a beautiful thing to see."

The group has reached out to both his federal and provincial elected officials, the Regional District of North Okanagan, and the project’s manager whose contact is listed on the provincial project website.

Robinson says the project manager has been a great contact, but the group has not heard back from anyone else. He also says they’ve been unable to find a contact for the provincial Ministry of Transportation.

It's not clear when the historic bridge is meant to be demolished. The project website lists the new bridge construction started in January 2024 and construction should be completed by spring 2026.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation, the department says it's looking into the request but could not provide a response at the time of publication.