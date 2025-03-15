Vernon senior's facility raises $11,200 for North Okanagan Hospice Society

Photo: NOHS

The residents of Vernon's Canterbury Court seniors facility raised $11,200 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The donation is the result of a year's worth of fundraising efforts that included bake sales, contests and various community events organized within Canterbury Court.

"We are deeply moved by the dedication and generosity of the Canterbury Court community," said Megan Cox, executive director at NOHS. "Their commitment to supporting our mission ensures that we can continue to provide compassionate end-of-life care to those in need."

The funds raised will enhance services offered by NOHS, directly benefiting patients and their families. “This donation exemplifies the profound impact that community-driven initiatives can have on local organizations,” the NOHS said in a press release.

The NOHS is a registered charity that operates a 12-bed palliative care facility in Vernon for residents of the North Okanagan. NOHS was incorporated in 1984 as a charitable organization to relieve suffering and improve quality of life through skilled and compassionate care to those with a palliative diagnosis along with support for their loved ones and the bereaved.

Initially formed as a small volunteer organization with a visiting program, the society is currently recognized as a leader in the development and delivery of comprehensive hospice palliative care.