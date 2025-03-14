Vernon orchardist is feeling optimistic about peach crops this year

Peach lovers rejoice, there is some good news about the popular fruit.

Peaches in the North Okanagan have been hit hard by Old Man Winter the past few years, resulting in crop loss and no locally grown peaches.

However, Tom Davison, of Vernon's Davison Orchards, said peach buds are looking strong and healthy this year.

“After three tough years of harsh winter temperatures, plus a challenging cold snap in 2024, we're finally seeing a break and are cautiously optimistic for a great season ahead,” Davison said on a Facebook video.

“While we're not declaring victory just yet, the early signs are promising. Stay tuned as we continue to nurture our orchard and keep our fingers crossed for a bountiful peach harvest this year.”

Davison said this year's cold snap only reached -12 to -15 C, “so we've been optimistic there hasn't been any bud damage.”

Apples and pears are quite hardy, but peaches, nectarines and apricots are not as hardy.

“The past two years we have had quite a bit of damage,” Davison said, adding the buds look “quite healthy” so far this year.

“We are quite excited, of course, because we've actually have fairly severe crop loss three years in a row on our peaches,” said Davison who is a third-generation farmer at the popular Vernon orchard.

Cool, overcast weather is ideal for the peaches. Davison warns that if it gets too warm, too early the buds flower when there is still a risk of frost.