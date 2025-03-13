Armstrong's Interior Provincial Exhibition announces theme for the 2025 fair

Photo: IPE

The 2025 Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede will be the “Hobbiest Place on Earth.”

The 124th IPE, also known as the Armstrong Fair, is gearing up for another year, bringing together the best of agriculture, entertainment and community spirit.

This year, the spotlight will shine on hobbies, for the theme of this year's event.

“Having hobbies is important for mental and physical well-being, offering stress relief, and enhancing overall happiness,” said fair manager Heather King in a press release. “Whether it’s woodworking, painting, cake decorating, collecting, or quilting, hobbies reflect creativity and dedication.”

The IPE has long been a place to showcase the talents – and hobbies – of community members.

“We invite exhibitors of all ages to share their crafts, collections, and creations with thousands of fairgoers. More than just a showcase, hobbies are a source of inspiration, encouraging people to explore new interests and embrace the spirit of lifelong learning,” she said.

“And of course, we all love the fair. From thrilling rodeo action and live entertainment to delicious fair food and family fun, the IPE & Stampede continues to be a beloved tradition that brings people together year after year. Together let’s make the fair the ‘Hobbiest’ Place on Earth.”

The IPE takes place Aug. 27-31 at the Armstrong Fair Grounds.

For more information on the IPE, visit their website.