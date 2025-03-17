Legal woes growing for Vernon's O'Keefe Ranch & Interior Society

Photo: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch is being embroiled in legal wrangling on several fronts.

Castanet has obtained correspondence between the ranch and the Vernon Ribfest Society as well as Rustlers Table, a restaurant on the O'Keefe property.

A back and forth has been ongoing between the ranch and the VRS regarding money owed from the 2023 Ribfest.

In 2023, the VRS was looking for a new venue to host the event. VRS alleges the two reached an agreement where VRS would rent space for the event and the ranch would be allowed to keep all of the by-donation entry fees.

The VRS sent a letter to Vernon City Council asking for $10,000 to cover money they're allegedly owed by the ranch.

“We are asking that the security deposit for our festival at O'Keefe Ranch in July 2023, $7,500.00 plus interest and fees for a total of $9,223.81 be redirected to the Vernon Ribfest Society,” the letter states.

In an earlier interview with Castanet, Ribfest organizer Elaine Gallacher said she personally borrowed money to make sure the 2023 event happened, and is now seeking reimbursement.

However, an email from ranch society president Bruce Cumming to the city denies money is owed and claims VRS breached the terms of their contract by damaging various things at the ranch.

"But the most egregious one was a specific requirement that they not park large vehicles on the septic field…but they did it anyway,” said Cumming in the letter.

On March 13, VRS filed a notice of claim against the society seeking $9,710.62 for the unpaid amounts plus legal fees.

Rustlers Table also seeking alleged unpaid funds

The legal woes do not end there.

Stephan Bednarick from Rustlers Table sent a demand letter to the city seeking thousands of dollars from the ranch society.

“On February 23, 2024, we entered a Kitchen Equipment Purchase Agreement,” the letter states. “The agreement was to purchase the equipment for $49,000 with a $8,000 down payment and then monthly payments of $1,195.98 payable until March 2027.

"The Society provided the down payment of $8,000 and has made three monthly payments. No payments have been made since then, despite several requests for payment made to you. The current outstanding balance on the overdue eight months is $9,567.84 plus accrued interest at 5% for a total of $9,708.53.”

Bednarick threatened to take the society to small claims court on March 11 if funds remained unpaid. As of March 13, no court documents appear to have been filed for this issue.

In an email to the city, Cumming said the ranch society owed Bednarick for the kitchen equipment purchase, but claims Bednarick owes the ranch more money for a Food Services Agreement.

"At our last meeting with Mr. Bednarick he stated that he would let the payments ‘go for now’ because he knew that we were very low on funds,” said Cumming to the city.

In the ranch society's demand letter to Bednarick, the society put forth it's own request.

"Unfortunately, we cannot pay your demands unless by March 11, 2025 you pay in full the amounts in the invoices which you have received from [the society's] accountant," said Cumming, noting invoices were clarified at a meeting on Nov. 20, 2024.

“Invoices for reimbursement to the O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society for utilities and supplies: $2,122.25, $3,906.91, $3,957.48 for a total so far of $9,986.64. No late payment fees or interest were included.

Cumming also raised an alleged unresolved storage issue where restaurant equipment is being stored in a ranch building.

“Further we expect that if a storage rental agreement is not concluded by March 15, 2025 we expect all your belongings stored in the red building to be removed from the Ranch by March 31, 2025.”

Castanet has reached out to the ranch society, VRS and Bednarick for comment.

City of Vernon leases land to society

The City of Vernon owns the O'Keefe Ranch property and leases "the land and improvements" to the ranch society.

The current lease agreement was singed in 1997 and is set to expire in March 2027. Under the agreement, the society is meant to care for the property and city provides the society with $10,000 for capital works.

For the past few years, the city has provided the society with a $50,000 annual grant as well as sporadic additional funding. In the fall 2024, council voted to keep the current lease as it is, which has the operating grant at $10,000.

The relationship between the city and society has been a topic of discussion for months as city council has lamented the society's continued requests for funds.