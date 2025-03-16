Two Vernon residents awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

Photo: Facebook

For her work with the Metis Nation, Vernon resident Tanya Davoren has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The prestigious honour was bestowed upon Dovoren by Sen. Margo Greenwood at a ceremony in Vancouver.

“Tanya Davoren is a dedicated, heart-centred community health leader and citizen of Me?tis Nation BC (MNBC). Her accomplishments include a focus on anti-racism and health equity, data sharing agreements, innovation and systems change, building up a team of 50 staff over almost 17 years at MNBC. As a Registered Nurse, Tanya is committed to improving Me?tis health and wellness,” said a press release announcing the award.

The Coronation Medal was created to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and recognizes the outstanding individuals who have made a difference in their community, their province or in Canada.

Paralympic athlete Josh Dueck was also awarded the medal.

“As a Paralympic champion, sport leader, and advocate, Josh has elevated athlete voices globally — serving as Team Canada’s Chef de Mission, Vice-Chair of the IPC Athletes’ Council, and Executive Director of Freestyle BC — championing inclusive leadership, athlete wellness, and empowerment,” the press release said.

Last week, Conservative MP Mel Arnold presented 20 North Okanagan-Shuswap residents with the medal at a ceremony in Enderby.