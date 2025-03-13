Min Randhawa will not be on the Conservative Party of Canada nomination ballot Sunday

Photo: Min Randhawa

Min Randhawa will not be a candidate for a vacant Conservative Party of Canada riding.

The Vernon woman was hoping to be the CPC candidate for the new Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding, but she will not be on the ballot Sunday when a candidate is selected by party members.

While no reason was given by Randhawa for her departure in a press release issued Thursday, Castanet learned in February that she failed to meet the deadline to submit her nomination papers with the CPC.

In a Feb. 27 interview, campaign manager, Corbin Kelley, confirmed Randhawa missed the deadline to file her nomination papers, but claimed she is “still very much in the running” for the nomination.

In bowing out of the race, Randhawa extended a “heartfelt thanks" to her supporters and endorsed candidate Scott Anderson.

"Scott has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to our community through his extensive public service and dedication to addressing local issues. His vision and experience make him well-suited to represent our interests effectively," she said. "Scott has integrity and a strong sense of fairness. He has agreed to continue the fight for transparency and accountability within the party, ensuring that the values we all stand for are upheld."

Along with Anderson, Toby Tannis, Teresa Durning and Rachel Enns are all in the running to represent the riding as a Member of Parliament.

In a written statement, Randhawa had criticism for the nomination process saying “there is an urgent need for comprehensive reforms in party nomination procedures to uphold democratic integrity.”

Randhawa said she has concerns “about current nomination practices that allow individuals as young as 14 and non-citizens to influence candidate selection, potentially determining the next Member of Parliament in secure ridings.”

She claims there are issues such as the misuse of membership lists and the lack of impartiality.

According to the press release, Randhawa advocates for a thorough overhaul of nomination rules across all political parties to ensure clarity, transparency and adherence to democratic principles.

She said while party constitutions may not be explicitly violated, existing loopholes are being exploited, compromising the integrity of the nomination process.

"It's imperative that we address these issues to restore public trust in our political system. This isn't about any single party - it's about safeguarding the foundation of our democracy," she said.

Randhawa encourages all eligible voters to participate in the upcoming nomination vote on Sunday at Coldstream Community Hall.

Candidate speeches start at 1:45 and with at 2:30 p.m.