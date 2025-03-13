Semi hits ditch in Coldstream, Highway 6 closed both directions due to multi vehicle crash

Ian Storhschein

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Aberdeen Road and Grey Road, according to AIM Roads.

Footage from Ian Strohschein shows a semi has hit the ditch on Highway 6 in Coldstream.

The video shows the semi laying on its side beside the westbound lane of Highway 6. The semi is just past the entrance to the Coldstream Fruit Stand which is about half way between Kalamalka Road and Aberdeen Road.

Strohschein also send a photo of a multi vehicle crash on Highway 6 about five minutes closer to Lavington, which AIM and Drive BC both list as the reason for the road closure.

Motorists should detour using Kalamalka Road and Aberdeen Road.

Photo: Ian Strohschein

UPDATE 8:46 a.m.

DriveBC is now reporting a multi-vehicle incident on Highway 6 in Coldstream, between Middleton Way and Grey Road.

Road conditions on Highway 6 are slushy with slippery sections, and motorists are advised to watch for pooling water.

Vernon RCMP posted to Facebook Thursday morning, advising motorists to drive with caution.

"We've already responded to a whole bunch of collisions this morning," said Mounties on Facebook.

"Remember posted speed limits are for ideal conditions...WHICH IS NOT NOW."

ORIGINAL 8:09 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting that a "vehicle incident" on Highway 6 in Coldstream is affecting traffic.

The issue appears to be between Aberdeen Road and Grey Road and eastbound traffic appears to be affected, DriveBC said.

"Watch for crews on scene and en route," DriveBC said.