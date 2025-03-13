After Vernon tenants spot bed bugs, Ministry of Housing says landlords are responsible for upholding safety standards

Photo: Contributed

When it comes to rental units being infested with things like insects or bedbugs, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs says landlords are responsible to keep them under control.

The clarity on responsibilities comes after a Vernon tenant said they were leaving their rental unit at The Royal in Vernon due unresolved issues with mold, ice, and bed bugs.

In an email, the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs said the Residential Tenancy Act (RTB) requires landlords to keep residential properties in a state of "decoration and repair that complies with the health, safety and housing standards required by law."

Tenants that believe a unit to be unliveable are encouraged to file for dispute resolutions through the RTB. They can request an order to have repairs made and/or money to cover the inconvenience.

In dispute hearings, an arbitrator considers evidence and testimonies from both parties before making a binding decision.

Tenants will need to show documented evidence of concerns that pose a risk, with enough evidence Arbitrators can order landlords to immediately address concerns.

Orders issued by arbitrators are binding and can be enforced.

The ministry says B.C. has also made significant steps to improve the RTB, helping landlord/tenant dispute claims get cleared faster.

"Over the last two years, wait times for access to dispute resolution services have decreased by over 70 per cent," said a spokesperson for the ministry. "Standard hearings have decreased from 12 weeks down to about 4 weeks, while emergency hearings can be expedited."

“We want people to feel safe in their homes and it’s concerning to hear that tenants are distressed about the state of their housing and feel they are not being heard."

Tenants with concerns about the state of their unit are encouraged to call RTB’s information line.