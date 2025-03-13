Man sentenced in Vernon court after pleading guilty to several firearms charges

Photo: File photo

A Lumby man received a sentence of two years less a day for a variety of firearms offences.

But Eric James Canel, 30, will not see the inside of a jail after Vernon provincial court Judge George Leven sentenced him to a conditional sentence order, meaning he'll serve his time in the community.

Leven said Canel was a low risk to re-offend, was not involved in any criminal activities and was a productive member of society.

To his detriment, Leven noted Canel was prohibited from possessing weapons at the time of his arrest and had several legal and prohibited weapons including a handgun that had no serial number and an over-capacity ammunition magazine.

Canel previously entered guilty pleas to charges of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without licence or registration.

The charges were laid after police searched Canel’s Lumby residence on April 28, 2022.

Earlier in the case, Crown counsel Matthew Blow said the Canada Border Services Agency suspected that what Canel declared as furniture rails ordered from the United States were actually slide rails suitable for use on polymer-frame handguns.

That, combined with investigators learning Canel previously imported packages with otherwise lawful firearms, was enough for CBSA agents to get a search warrant.

“[They found] a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun, which was found loaded with an over-capacity magazine and without any serial number at all, it was also found unlocked and stored in a backpack together with another over capacity magazine, neither locked nor secured,” said Blow in court.

"Mr. Canel was in possession of what can only be described as a small arsenal in his residence, including another eight firearms and something in excess of 2,500 rounds of ammunition."

Defence lawyer Nicholas Jacob described Canel as a hobbyist and not a criminal.

In reaching his sentence Wednesday, Leven said he does not believe Canel is a threat to society and even though some of the charges were serious, he did feel a harsher sentence would not be appropriate.

In passing his sentence, Leven noted Canel pleaded guilty to the charges, he “is and has always been a productive member of society,” has significant support on the community and is a low risk to re-offend.

Leven noted Canel did not have addiction issues and posed no real or immediate danger to the public.

“He's not the type of person that needs to be made an example of to deter others,” Leven said.

Leven said a conditional sentence will allow Canel to continue working but he must abide by strict conditions. If he breaks those conditions, Leven told Canel he will be arrested.

Conditions include staying within 25 metres of the front door of his home, reporting to a conditional sentence supervisor and remaining in B.C. unless he has prior permission to leave.

He must obey house arrest and remain on his property unless: he has prior written permission; he is going to or coming directly from a health care facility and for two hours daily as approved by his conditional sentence supervisor to exercise and attend to personal affairs.

Canel cannot possess or consume drugs or alcohol and he must complete 120 hours of community service by Sept. 1, 2026.

Canel must not possess any weapon directly or indirectly including firearms, ammunition, a crossbow, explosive substances or air rifles.

Leven warned Canel that breaching any of those conditions will result in jail time.

Canel also received three years probation where he cannot posesses weapons of any kind and must keep the peace. For the first 12 months he must abide by a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and he must complete an additional 120 hours of community service by Sept. 1 2028.