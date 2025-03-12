Mounties trying to find one man jumping in front of cars in Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo

Mounties are trying to find one person seemingly linked to two separate incidents of walking/jumping into traffic in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP first received a call at about 4:30 p.m. on March 11 about a man jumping in front of cars in the 4400-block of 32nd Street (Highway 97) in Vernon.

Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP said officers responded to the area and located the man.

“The individual appeared to be intoxicated [and] was arrested and held in custody until sober,” said Terleski in an email. “Prior to his release, the man spoke to the officer and nurse from our Integrated Crisis Response Team.”

Today, on March 12 at about 11:45 a.m. Mounties received another call about a man screaming at cars and walking into traffic near the 2100-block of 32nd Street.

The man left before officers arrived in the area.

“Based on the information received, police believe this to be the same individual as the previous incident and are currently attempting to locate him,” said Terleski.