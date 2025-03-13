Bear den spotted near Lumby, wildlife expert says bears are starting to wake up

A post on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page is advising people of a bear den on the West Salmon Trail.

But bear dens are not uncommon, or unexpected in the region.

North Okanagan wildlife expert Pete Wise said bears are part of living in B.C. and he had a simple piece of advice for anyone who spots a den.

“Stay away from it,” said Wise who has decades of experience dealing with all manner of wildlife.

“There are bear dens all over the place. Common sense applies here, stay away from it. Don't go looking for it.”

Wise said bears are starting to awaken from their winter slumber and will be out and about looking for food.

“We are getting reports of the odd one,” Wise said. “It's spring time.”

Wise said the fact that people found a den is “poor planning on the bear's part, but it is not a genuine concern, unless they are poking it. Just leave them alone.”

When the bear wakes up, it will abandon its den.

According to Wild Safe BC, black bears are the most common and widely distributed bears found in Canada.

British Columbia has some of the highest populations of black bears in the world with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 150,000 animals. Most of BC is considered “bear country” with bears living in wide variety of ecosystems.

On average there is less than one fatal black bear attack on humans every three years in BC.

If a person is in the backcountry they should:

Watch for bear signs like scat, tracks, freshly overturned logs, fresh claw marks on trees.

Talk or sing to avoid surprising a bear. Be cautious around running water, thick brush or high wind that may mask your presence. Bear bells are not recommended as the high-pitched tinkle does not travel as far and is not recognized as a human.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not use headphones when hiking, biking or running in bear country.

Manage your attractants and never put someone else at risk by leaving organics behind. Pack out what you pack in. Tossing organics (apple cores and banana peels) can attract wildlife to a roadside which may result in a vehicle collision.

Avoid hiking alone. Travelling with another person results in more noise and may also help dissuade a bear from approaching.

Keep pets leashed or under control when in bear country. In a review of black bear attacks, dogs were involved in over 50 per cent of black bear inflicted injuries on humans. Dogs may be perceived as a potential threat or prey.

Use extra caution in bear habitat and where sight lines are poor. This includes berry bushes with ripe fruit, salmon-bearing streams and other areas bears are known to frequent.

If you find a carcass leave the area immediately and notify the Conservation Officer Service and/or landowner.

Carry bear spray and be able to access it quickly. Do not carry it in your pack or attached to your bike.

For more information on how to deal encounters with all manner of wildlife click here.