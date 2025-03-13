Vernon roads receiving a spring cleaning as crews clear debris

Ben Low-On

Vernon residents will soon start to see street sweepers at work as the city transitions into spring.

“It helps us keep our streets and our active transportation corridors clear as well as keeping it open for pedestrians, cars, and active transportation users. They're an important tool for us,” said Ian Atkins, manager of road drainage and airport for the city.

The City of Vernon has three different street sweepers in their fleet.

The city has a spring sweeping program as well as a program that runs year-round. Each project has different objectives for what they’re trying to clear off the streets.

“We're really looking for that winter traction material to pick that up, any debris that's fallen off vehicles over the winter months, and then during our full season of sweeping, we're looking for anything that's on those roads, so any garbage, any debris that's fallen off vehicles,” said Atkins.

The city’s spring sweeping season usually runs from March until May. Atkins told Castanet that people in residential areas should expect to start seeing notification signs start to pop up within the next week.

“We typically start with our arterial and collector roads. We want to make sure that those are the most heavily used. So they will generate the most amount of dust and things in the springtime. But we're also working on multi-use pathways and sidewalks before breaking into those residential neighbourhoods,” Atkins added.

The spring program is aimed at cleaning the streets so that private contractors can repaint faded road lines and signs.

“They will look at the entire city and paint the entire city. So that can take up to four weeks or six weeks to complete the whole city,” Atkins told Castanet.

When street sweeping starts occurring in residential areas, Atkins recommends that people park on their driveways and off the streets.