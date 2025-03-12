Vernon ultra athlete is leading the pack at the Deca Ultra South Africa

Photo: Facebook

Shanda Hill is out of the water, on the bike and in the lead at the Deca Ultra South Africa.

Hill is competing in her first race of 2025. She is the only female in the race and the Vernon ultra athlete is showing the men how it is done.

She was the first of 12 athletes out of the pool, completing the 38-kilometre swim in 16 hours and 24 minutes.

“Being the only female to race, Shanda still leads the men three days later,” her manager Jacs said in a post on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

Hill is almost 100 kilometres ahead of her nearest competitor.

“Shanda has been cycling in extreme heat under the African sun for the past 57 hours with very little sleep,” Jacs posted.

Hill has another 1,000 kilometres to cycle before she begins her 422 kilometre run.

The race is a deca, which is the equivalent of 10 ironman distances in a row.

Hill has done longer races in the past, finishing the world's first triple Deca in Italy last year. She is also the only person on the planet to complete three double Decas.

While the South Africa race may be shorter, Hill has some lofty goals for 2025.

“Hill's primary goal is to refine her Deca times and log more International Ultra Triathlon Association (IUTA) iron-distance finishes in one calendar year than anyone else on Earth,” said Jacs.

The record is 48 iron-distance races in a calendar year. Hill aims to complete 51 iron-distance races in 2025, blowing the men's record out of the water. To do this, Hill must compete in eight races on three continents.

“After speaking with her this morning, I noticed her spirits are high,” Jacs said in a post Wednesday. “Shanda told me that the organization of this race and the facilities have been exceptional. Shanda also shared how, after cycling all night under the stars, the sky would suddenly open up at dawn, revealing some of the most glorious sunrises she has ever seen as the sun rose over the horizon.”

Jacs said one of Hill's favourite foods is sauteed mushrooms, “and she told me that they make her so many mushrooms every day that she is in heaven.”

Hill had high praise for race organizers.

“I can only imagine that for an athlete, being able to ride their bike without additional concerns makes a massive difference during the race,” Jacs said. “The fact that she can feel safe and not threatened on the road means she is provided with her basic needs and pampered by such a gracious hostess.”

Hill is now a full-time athlete and looking for sponsors to help her achieve her goals.

For more information on Hill and how to sponsor her endeavours, visit her website.