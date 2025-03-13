Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has launched a new interactive online tool that gives the public an opportunity to view active development applications.

The website features Official Community Plan (OCP) amendments, subdivisions, rezoning and development permits.

The Current Development Mapping Tool was developed in-house by technical staff over the past year, using funds from the city’s development application process review budget and provides users with up-to-date information for ongoing development projects.

Residents and property owners can search by location to view applicant submissions - including drawings – and track application status for developments in their neighbourhoods.

“This tool provides a simple way for residents to stay informed about development in their area,” said Terry Barton, director of planning and community services. “It enhances transparency and ensures the community has the information needed about ongoing projects.”

The tool is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve communication, streamline the development process, and support public awareness of growth in the community.

