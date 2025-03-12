Water main break causes water shut off in spallumcheen

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Map of affected area.

A water main break in Spallumcheen caused an immediate water shut for some residents.

Water is shut off for residents between 4434 Larkin Cross Road and 4559 Larkin Cross Road effective immediately until further notice.

The shutoff is for repair to a water main break in the system.

Traffic control is in place on Larkin Cross Road with alternating single lane traffic, people are asked to respect personnel and signage.

Once the repair is finished, the system will be flushed, and customers should run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the Township of Spallumcheen public works department at (250) 546-3013.