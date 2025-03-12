Water main break causes boil water advisory in Spallumcheen

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Map of affected area.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.

A boil water advisory has been issued in Spallumcheen following a water main break within the Larkin Water Local Area Service.

The break is located along Larkin Cross Road.

“Because of this break, a boil-water advisory has been issued for residents in the entire Larkin Water Area Service in an abundance of caution to ensure public safety. The boil-water advisory will remain in place until Interior Health is satisfied with the water quality tests,” the township said in a press release.

Residents in the affected area should follow the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations before consuming or using water.

If possible, use alternate water sources such as bottled water during this time or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before use.

For more information on the advisory and what should be done, click here.

ORIGINAL 10:25 a.m.

A water main break in Spallumcheen caused an immediate water shut for some residents.

Water is shut off for residents between 4434 Larkin Cross Road and 4559 Larkin Cross Road effective immediately until further notice.

The shutoff is for repair to a water main break in the system.

Traffic control is in place on Larkin Cross Road with alternating single lane traffic, people are asked to respect personnel and signage.

Once the repair is finished, the system will be flushed, and customers should run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the Township of Spallumcheen public works department at (250) 546-3013.