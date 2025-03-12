Blue Stream Motel fire suspicious, being investigated: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.

The fire at Blue Stream Motel is considered suspicious and is now under investigation, according to Vernon RCMP.

Mounties say and officer patrolling the area noticed smoke coming from behind one of the buildings at about 9:20 a.m. on March 12.

"The officer went to investigate and found a small pile of materials on fire at the back of the building," said Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP.

"He and another officer immediately grabbed fire extinguishers from their vehicles and knocked down the fire which had started to spread to the building."

Fire crews attended and completely extinguished the fire, preventing any further damage to the remainder of the building.

Terleski says one person was arrested in connection with the fire, before being released a short time later pending further investigation.

The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious and remains under investigation.

UPDATE 10:39 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Deputy Chief of Operations Alan Hofsink said the fire started on the outside of the back of the Blue Stream Motel.

“Upon arrival, crews found a fire that had entered into the building,” Hofsink said. “They initiated a quick knock down to stop the fire from getting anywhere else into the building.”

This is the second incident at the Blue Stream which was heavily damaged by fire in August 2024.

Hofsink said nobody was around when crews arrived and firefighters “made a sweep of the building. Keeping in mind safety issues in regards to the last fire, and they have not found anybody.”

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment.

ORIGINAL 9:49 a.m.

Emergency crews are on site of a fire at the old Blue Stream Motel in Vernon, on Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, RCMP and BC EHS are on scene.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says smoke is coming from one of the units but is quickly dissipating. Fire crews have entered the building.

Crews can also be seen spraying water outside a unit in the back of the building.

The Blue Stream Motel closed in August last year after a structure fire.