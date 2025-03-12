Beaver damaged trees on Okanagan Rail Trail being removed

Photo: RDNO Facebook With snow receding from trails around the Okanagan and people gearing up for spring, it's time for some seasonal maintenance.?

The Regional District of the North Okanagan announced that BC Hydro will be set up south of the Kekuli Bay boat launch throughout Wednesday removing beaver-damaged trees along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

"Disruption to trail users will be minimal, but a flagging crew will be onsite to restrict access to area while work is completed," the regional district said in an announcement on their social media accounts.

"Please use caution."