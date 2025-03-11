'Not For Sale': B.C. Premier David Eby reps t-shirt from Vernon company

Photo: Harwinder Sandhu B.C. Premier David Eby (left) with Vernon Lumby MLA Harwdinder Sandhu (right) wearing t-shirts fro ANTLR Menswear.

B.C. Premier David Eby was seen repping a Vernon company’s t-shirt.

In a post to her Facebook page, Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu shared a photo of herself and Eby wearing shirts with “Not For Sale” written across the chest.

“Thanks to Amanda at ANTLR Menswear of Vernon, BC Premier David Eby and I are ready to stand up for Canada in style! "Amanda designed these fantastic tees and she's having them printed right here in Vernon!” Reads the post.

“In the face of Trump's unjustified tariffs and trade war, our government is focused on growing a strong community, finding new trade partners, protecting our services and defending our workers.”

Owner of ANTLR Menswear, Amanda Homeniuk, says the t-shirts have been a way for her to support the cause of supporting Canadian businesses.

“My background is in graphic design, so I thought, ‘Well, it'd be fun to kind of come up with a t-shirt that sort of embodies the feeling that everybody's having right now’,” said Homeniuk.

The shirts are printed right here in Vernon by AMI clothing. The emphasis on local production is not new to her stores, Homeniuk also owns Kaleco Clothing.

She says when the tariffs were first introduced she, as a business owner, worried over the impact on her businesses.

“In reality, the tariffs don't really impact us, because we don't really buy much of anything that's manufactured in the U.S. to begin with,” explained Homeniuk.

“That was kind of a nice thing for us, because we could confidently go back to our customers and say ‘Hey, we're already emphasizing Canadian brands here's what we've got, and we'd love you to come and support what we're doing and what other Canadian brands are doing.’”

Homeniuk says the store has already sold out of the black shirts, but she’s picking up more today. She’s also creating soon-to-be released stickers with phrases like Elbows Up, which references Gordie Howe, a hockey player known for using his elbows to defend himself.

In Sandhu’s post, she notes the government’s removal of American liquor brands from shelves in public stores and the BC LDB, and Crown Corporations being directed to buy Canada first.

“Next, we are introducing legislation to remove interprovincial trade barriers, mandate low-carbon fuels added to gas and diesel be produced in Canada, and allow tolls/fees to be applied to U.S. commercial vehicles using our infrastructure as they travel to Alaska.”