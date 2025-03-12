Viral Vernonite shifts content from humourous to political amid trade war, upcoming federal election

Photo: Instagram James speaking to Canada's dairy tariff in a recent video.

A Vernon internet personality known for her funny online responses has shifted to creating political content with an upcoming federal election and ongoing trade war with the United States.

Vernonite Elle James, known online as Shameless Elle, has been creating content for years, primarily making humorous reaction videos. Things started to shift for James during the most recent U.S presidential election.

“I was so certain that Kamala [Harris] was going to win, I couldn't even fathom them electing Donald Trump again. But I was wrong, and then just watching the horror of his presidency in the last few months has just been more than enough for me to feel like Canada is threatened with the same things,” James said.

“I don't know, I just started to be consumed by it and I wasn't able to make the funny content that I wanted to. Like, I wanted to make my funny, silly little videos, but it just wasn't there.”

James says she lost about 7,000 followers from all her platforms combined in about 12 hours after posting her first political video. In the following 12 hours, she saw a flood of like-minded people on her page and her following jumped by about 20,000.

James’ videos still have her signature comedic tone, but have shifted to research-based reactions to politics. She says she does extensive research into her videos to ensure accuracy and to try to keep people informed on both sides of the border.

In a recent video, James responded to a video of U.S. President Donald Trump talking about not needing to buy lumber from other places.

“We [Canada] don’t have a tariff on lumber, you [U.S.] have a tariff on lumber, which you put in,” said James in the video. “You put it in in 2017.”

Vernon-based forestry company Tolko has been lamenting the tariffs for years, citing them as a reason for mill closures and temporary shutdowns.

She’s also researching and sharing Canadian politics, most recently explaining how incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney is able to take leadership of the Liberal party and therefore the country without being an elected official.

“Our election is coming up soon, and I think we have to be better at checking where we're getting facts,” James said. “We have to communicate better with each other instead of trying to shut each other down.’

James said she wants her online content to be able to grow and shift with her, but for the foreseeable future, she plans to keep speaking on politics.