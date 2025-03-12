Vernon tenants forced to moving after dealing with multiple safety concerns

Ben Low-On

Vernon tenants are packing their things up in garbage bags as they move out of an apartment with various safety issues.

The tenants, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution, have lived in a unit at The Royal since 2022. Four months ago, they started noticing mold on their walls and thick ice forming on their window sills. To make matters worse, bed bugs started showing up in their unit and apartment hallway.

The couple estimates that they have had to get rid of at least $8,000 worth of belongings due to the infestation.

“We noticed one night that when we were sleeping that we had a couple bugs crawling across us. Usually, packing up a box should only take about 20 minutes. But I find that we're spending a good hour to hour and a half packing up these boxes, just thumbing through every single piece of property that we own,” said the tenant.

The tenants notified the building manager, Landcore Management, immediately when issues arose. As the problems dragged on, they said they received less and less communication from the landlord.

Landcore Management did not respond to Castanet’s request for comment.

“It seems that they haven't taken any action to mitigate it or notify other tenants that there could be potential bed bug infestation in the building. There's no real help to the situation,” said the tenant.

The couple is currently in talks with the residential tenancy board and Vernon bylaw about the issues.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said, “Matters related to landlord and tenant disputes fall under provincial jurisdiction and are governed by the Residential Tenancy Act in British Columbia. The Residential Tenancy Branch provides information, dispute resolution services, and guidance on tenant and landlord rights and responsibilities.”

With all the problems the building has, the tenants told Castanet that they feel bad for people who come and view the place in the future.

“They may do the same thing to those people that they have done to us, and maybe even those situations might not get dealt with for another couple of years,” said the tenant.