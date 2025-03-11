Investigating alleged attempt to follow child home from school: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Facebook File photo

Mounties are investigating a report of a child being followed on their way home from a Coldstream school on Monday.

According to Vernon RCMP, at about 4:30 p.m. on March 10, Mounties received a report of a suspicious occurrence near Coldstream Elementary school.

"Police received a call from a parent who’s child told them they were followed by an unknown man while they were on their way home from the school," said Const. Chris Terleski in a media release.

"Police are actively investigating the report and are working closely with SD22 to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Supt. Karla Mitchell with School District 22 pointed Castanet to the RCMP release when asked for an update.