Update to come on dust management in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon has already seen at least two multi-day dust advisories in 2025, and one city councillor is looking for answers.

Teresa Durning raised the topic at Monday’s council meeting, asking about the city’s dust management policy.

“I had a call in regards to dust and dust in the city, specifically where it's measured down by the Science Center,” said Durning.

“Wondering maybe if somebody could explain, staff could explain, a little bit about dust management and the street sweeping strategy for down in that area where I think most of the dust comes from.”

While Durning didn’t go into detail about the call she received, some Vernonites on social media have wondered why the city doesn’t spray down streets to minimize dust.

Director of operation services with the city, James Rice, said he would bring back a report that explains the sweeping in detail.