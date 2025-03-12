Vernon councillor wants 'derelict boat' in Paddlewheel Park dealt with

Photo: Chelsey Mutter What appears to be the abandoned boat at Paddlewheel Park in Vernon

The City of Vernon is looking into a so-called derelict boat at Paddlewheel Park.

The boat was brought up at Monday’s regular council meeting by Coun. Brian Quiring, seeking a city solution.

“There's a derelict, or there appears to be an abandoned boat at Paddlewheel Park, just adjacent to the boat ramp and dock, and it's been there for quite a while,” said Quiring.

“It's basically kind of on the beach - half on the beach, half in the water. I understand that we don't necessarily have jurisdiction over the water, but I think that thing is, it could be problematic if it starts leaking oil.”

Quriing said boating season is fast approaching and he’d like to see the boat dealt with.

Director of Corporate Administration Kevin Poole said he believes protective services is aware of the boat. The department will look into the situation and be bringing an update back to council at a later date.