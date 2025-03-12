Travel book author recommends Okanagan ski hills in summer for a 'truly Canadian' experience

Photo: Jody Robbins Travel writer Jody Robbins visited SilverStar Mountain Resort in the summer of 2024.

More Canadians plan to spend their tourism dollars in their own country this year, and a travel writer has some tips on ways to make the most of what the Okanagan has to offer.

A March 7, 2025 report by Abacus Data says that its polling found that 56% of Canadians who planned to visit the U.S. this year have either cancelled or changed their travel plans because of escalating tensions between the two countries. Of those surveyed, 19% have shifted to a location in Canada.

Calgary-based travel writer Jody Robbins has been getting a lot of inquiries about a book she published in 2017 called 25 Places in Canada Every Family Should Visit.

“I’m getting tons of people who’ve pulled the book off the shelf and they’re sending me screenshots asking me, what do you think of this? Is this still fantastic?”

“A lot of people have a dream – I’ve always wanted to go to Quebec or the Maritimes or western Newfoundland, and now’s the time and they are doing it,” said Robbins

One of the places she recommended in her book was the Okanagan. Recently, she visited the region and highly recommends going to ski resorts in the summer.

“They have the amenities all set up with varying different types of accommodation, whether you want luxury, more budget. Whether you want separate rooms for families, these ski hills have them,” notes Robbins.

“I was at SilverStar last year in summer and it was just fantastic. I happened to be there the weekend of a bike race, so that was interesting even though I’m not a biker.”

She says everyone knows about the wineries and the lakes but often in the summer you can find a bit more space to relax and go on a calming hike at a ski resort.

“It’s kind of almost like forest bathing.

“That would be my biggest takeaway. I think people know about the wineries, we know about the lakes, but I think if we can get people out to those ski hills more in summer, you’ll have a very uncrowded, nice, truly Canadian experience.”

25 Places in Canada Every Family Should Visit is available through Amazon, Indigo/Chapters and some independent bookstores.