Buckerfield's adds 10th location in Vernon

Photo: Contributed Buckerfield's Vernon Storefront, March 2025:

Buckerfield’s, a farm, garden and home supply store, is expanding into the North Okanagan.

The B.C.-owned chain has moved into the old Growers Supply location in Vernon at 1200 Waddington Drive and has been operating since the end of January. Grand opening celebrations are now planned for April 5.

Buckerfield’s general manager Peter Armstrong says the company acquired the new Vernon site late last year.

“This wonderful opportunity aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy as we look to continue strengthening our presence in the Okanagan Valley,” he said.

“It also helps us improve our service delivery to this community that we share so many great values with. Values that are deep-rooted in the farming, home and garden sectors, of which Vernon and its surrounding communities have a rich, vibrant and long history, just like Buckerfield’s."

Founded in 1919, Buckerfield’s says over 60% of its products are made in Canada. The company also launched a new online catalogue last year and and redesigned its website to enhance usability.

Just over three years ago, Buckerfield’s was acquired by Stonemark, a family-owned company with roots in B.C. agriculture.

Brad Fleming and Brent Reimer, Stonemark directors, said they’re thrilled to be opening a 10th retail location.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our amazing customers, and the passion that drives us every day at Buckerfield’s,” said Fleming and Reimer in a joint statement.

“Expanding into Vernon has been a goal for the past two years and is an exciting step forward. We’ll do everything we can to meet your needs, and we’re looking forward to serving Vernon for many years to come.”

Buckerfield’s has existing locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Abbotsford and on Vancouver Island. The retailer features an eclectic mix of pet and livestock supplies, gardening goods, giftware, clothing and more.

“We are thrilled to be here in Vernon and have felt very welcomed by this amazing community. We have enjoyed meeting our new customers, and the entire team here in Vernon is excited for our busy spring season and we cannot wait to meet more of you," said Toni Walton, interim Vernon store manager.

The grand opening on April 5 runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include giveaways, refreshments, and local suppliers in attendance.