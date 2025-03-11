Vernon Firefighters Association set to take on Vernon RCMP in charity hockey game

Photo: Vernon Firefighters Local1517

The Vernon Firefighter Local1517 will take on the RCMP Vernon detachment in the first annual charity hockey game.

The guns will take on the hoses at Kal Tire Place at 3 p.m. on March 29, and the Vipers will follow with a game against the Cranbrooks Bucks.

Before the matchup, there will be a barbeque with the firefighters and cops. Games like frisbee toss will be on-site as well as a 50/50 draw.

Tickets to the game are $5 at the door or by donation, all proceeds made from the event go towards the Firefighters Charitable Society and Cops for Kids.

Ben Suranko with the Vernon Fire Department said the idea for this event came from the New York has between their two departments.

“It's kind of grown into a more of a thing everywhere. So it's just our turn to get her going,” said Suranko.

Inquires regarding sponsorships and donations can be answered here.