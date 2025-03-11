City of Vernon passes new recreation fee for group rentals for next year

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon recreation fees will be increasing for the next three years – and will introduce a new fee to fund improvements starting in 2026.

City council agreed on the increase at Monday’s meeting, following a presentation from Leah Walker, manager of recreation customer service.

“The granular data collection indicates that taxation is currently supporting 35 per cent of recreation facility costs and 81 per cent of park costs,” said Walker.

“If rates were to be brought more in line with actual costs, lowering the support through taxation, these costs would become prohibitive to many users and participation would lower.”

Council agreed to maintain the 35 per cent and 81 per cent subsidization, and to increase parks and recreation fees by 2.5 per cent for 2026 through 2028 to keep in line with those rates.

Staff also recommended that starting in 2026, a facility enhancement fee be levied to recreation user group rentals – 2 per cent for residents and 4 per cent non-resident user groups.

“These fees would be direct, directed to a reserve for future facility enhancements,” said Walker, noting fees could go towards fencing, lighting, or scoreboards.

“Based on 2023 user fees, the fee would equate to approximately $60,000 annually.”

The city’s chief administrative officer Peter Weeber explained the suggestion was born from council’s request in budget talks to come up with creative ways to generate revenue where possible.

“This is a way to generate revenue to offset costs directly to the taxpayer, by user only, but it could be taxed out to the whole community. That's an option as well,” said Weeber.

Coun. Kari Gares was supportive of the idea but took issue with the fee difference between residents and non-residents, as did Coun. Brian Guy. Weeber explained the fee difference was due to municipalities not financially contributing to providing services.

Coun. Teresa Durning and Kelly Fehr voiced support for the enhancement fee idea.

“We've been very aware that again, in the next tax year, we're going to see some substantial increases,” said Fehr. “I'm supportive of this motion. I do not want to increase the taxpayer subsidy for facility maintenance.

Ultimately, council agreed to pass the enhancement fee.