Tiny kitten rescued by Vernon fosters now healthy: Okanagan Humane Society

Photo: Facebook/Okanagan Humane Society

A tiny kitten found starving and dehydrated in the North Okanagan is now fully healthy and with his forever home, accoridng to the Okanagan Humane Society.

The kitten is named Steve Rogers after the pre-serum Captain America because he, too, started as skin and bones before transforming into a superhero.

Steve was rescued from a life-threatening situation by two Vernon fosters. When found just over a month ago, he weighed just 720 grams and was fighting for his life.

He arrived requiring around-the-clock care and was unable to eat solid foods. But in his foster home, he blossomed into a healthy and playful kitten.

He won over his future adopter while receiving care at OHS vet partner the Central Animal Hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Okanagan Humane Society thanked everyone involved in Steve's recovery. From the people who foster these pets to the people who donate.

More information about the society can be found here.

Contributed: Okanagan Humane Society