Construction of new Vernon roundabout officially underway

Ben Low-On

The intersection at Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Ave., is now closed until the middle of November.

The current four-way stop is being torn down and turned into a roundabout.

“Please be patient with the detours that are out there, and continue to support the local businesses that are within those construction areas,” said infrastructure manager with the city, Mark Dowhaniuk.

The roundabout is being built to help improve the flow of traffic in the high-collision area.

“We prioritized this project to reduce risks and enhance safety. These improvements will provide a more efficient and safer transportation network for everyone in Vernon,” said Vernon mayor, Victor Cumming, in a press release.

Work on the roundabout is expected to go right through construction season. Improvements include anti-skid pavement being added to address downhill speeds and the addition of a left-turn lane onto 20th St. to help reduce the risk of rear-end collisions.

“There's a fair amount of work there to do with all the utilities relocates and rebuilding basically that whole intersection, and there's a fair amount of material that's actually got to be excavated out of there as well,” said Dowhaniuk.

According to the City of Vernon, the budget for the roundabout is $4.83 million, which is funded by the city, and the Growing Communities Fund created by the province.

“As we work to increase housing options, we also need strong infrastructure to support growing communities. Our work with the City of Vernon is making it easier, safer, and faster for people to move around their community,” said Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Ravi Kahlon in a press release.

During the construction, underground utilities will be upgraded, and new street lighting, pedestrian crossing flashers, curbs, gutters, and retaining walls will be installed.