Vernon Ultra Athlete Shanda Hill currently leading the South Africa Deca

Photo: Shanda Hill

Vernon’s Shanda Hill has finished the second day of the Deca South Africa.

Shanda is the only female athlete in the world to attempt the first-ever South African Deca – as said on her Facebook, the race is the big one. It consists of a 38 kilometre swim, 1,800 kilometre bike ride, and 422 kilometre run all of which has to be completed in 14 days.

So far, Shanda leads all 11 of her male competitors. She finished the swim in 16 hours and 24 minutes, a full one hour and 27 minutes ahead of her nearest competitor.

"I told you I could do this! I wanted to make everyone proud,” said Shanda Hill in a Facebook post.

During the bike portion, Shanda faces the task of cycling over a 1,800 kilometre distance. One competitor told Shanda’s partner Jacs that the elevation of the bike path is 12,643 metres, meaning she will have to climb the total of Everest almost 1.5 times to finish the loop 254 times.

A Facebook post from Shanda Hill says the sun is threatening to bake her as she cycles in 32 degree heat.

Shanda also expressed concern about a neck strain she sustained during the swim as well as a suspected broken toe.

As of 7 p.m. in South Africa, Shanda has completed the 38 kilometre swim and is 181 kilometre through her 1800km bike ride. She has a 60 kilometre lead over her closest competitor.

