Car crash cleared on Highway 97A near Spallumcheen

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:27 p.m.

AIM Roads is reporting Highway 97A near Spallumcheen has been cleared.

In a post to Facebook the transport service says the multi0vehicle car crash has been cleared and the road opened.

ORIGINAL 12:24 p.m.

A multi-vehicle crash near Spallumcheen has closed the southbound lane of Highway 97A.

According to DriveBC, the crash is between Harding Road and Rosedale Road (14 kilometres south of Enderby).

Motorists are advised to expect delays – the next update will be at 1:30 p.m.