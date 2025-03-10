Vernon RCMP seek public help finding man wanted for firearm, drug related offences

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for numerous firearms related offences.

Mounties say Dustin Lee Mackie, 53, is wanted for an unspecified number of firearms related offences as well as possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Mackie is described as 5’9 and 199 lbs, and bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Mackie’s whereabouts is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171,. Tips can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers online or by phoning 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).