Federal Conservatives to vote on new MP candidate this weekend

Photo: Contributed CPC MP candidate hopefuls Scott Anderson (left) and Teresa Durning (right) have both confirmed they'll be on Sunday's ballot

The Conservative Party of Canada will be voting on its MP candidate for the new federal Vernon-Lake Country-Monsahee riding this Sunday, March 16.

MP hopefuls are making announcements about being green lit to be on the ballot on Sunday’s vote.

The vote is for which politician will run as the CPC MP candidate in the next federal election. Once that election is called, the new Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding takes effect.

Former two-term city councillor Scott Anderson has been accepted as a nominee, and so has current city councillor Teresa Durning.

Anderson sent out a press release Monday morning to announce his acceptance and thank the community for its support.

“I have experience, both at our local/provincial level and at the federal level, and the drive to bring our regional concerns to Ottawa,” said Anderson. “I’m also blessed with the support of an excellent campaign team, who have a real enthusiasm for making things better in the new riding.”

Durning announced her success making it onto the ballot on Facebook over the weekend.

“It’s a challenging time and more important than ever for members to vote for for a candidate that lives in the riding, understands the issues and has the courage to stand up for the constituents,” said Durning.

Nominee-hopeful and Kelowna Radio host Toby Tannas posted to her Instagram Monday morning saying she needs support to get on the ballot.

There’s been no word from Min Randhawa, who failed to submit paper work on time but her campaign manager said she was still in the running.

There’s also been no public announcement from local business woman Rachel Enns about whether or not she’s been put on the ballot.

Sunday’s vote is only for CPC members and will take place at the Coldstream Community Hall.