District of Coldstream reminds people skating on Rotary Pier is not allowed

Photo: District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is reminding the public to keep off Rotary Pier after someone skated on the boards during construction.

The pier at Kalamalka Lake is nearing completion after being demolished in November and rebuilt through the winter. All in an effort to make a more structurally sound pier.

After someone decided to skate on the pier during the deep freeze, the contractor had to complete additional work and flip the boars to hide the damage.

“Just a reminder that construction zones are closed to the public,” said the district on its facebook page. “Sometimes what might seem like fun, can cause damage to a public space.”

The district says Burton Marine Pile Driving is working on the finishing touches so the pier can be opened to the public.