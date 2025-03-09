North Okanagan Naturalists' Club urging people to say 'no' to proposed development

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The North Okanagan Naturalists Club (NONC) is raising concerns about a proposed development by Kerkhoff Develop-Build at 580 Commonage Road.

The developer is proposing the re-designation of ten parcels of land totalling 421 hectares for mixed-use residential housing, neighbourhood commercial, and open space. The development will create an additional 3,960 housing units.

In a press release, the NONC is urging Vernon residents to say ‘no’ to the development, saying it can cause long-term fiscal, social, and environmental damage.

“For many years the community has been clear about saying ‘no’ to sprawl developments in general, and to protecting the Commonage lands in particular,” said NONC president, Harold Sellers.

The NONC noted that the Commonage area is one of two places in the city that is largely composed of natural ecosystems.

“These largely contiguous natural areas provide the City with an opportunity to lead in safeguarding unique wildlife habitats and preserving natural lands for its residents to enjoy,” stated the press release.

The NONC says it recognizes the pressure on local governments to provide housing of all types, but they said the proposed development promotes a model that will result in real estate being built in undeveloped areas, which could harm current ecosystems.

“It will strain existing infrastructure and services, including a huge increase in single-vehicle traffic on already overloaded roads, and saddle taxpayers with long-term costs for building and maintaining infrastructure,” stated the press release.

The NONC encourages area residents to get informed and express concerns to Vernon City Council.