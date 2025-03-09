Vernon's Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre introduces remote testimony for child witnesses

Photo: Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Vernon's Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre has reached an important milestone, implemented a system for remote testimony for child witnesses, sparing children the trauma of appearing in court.

Remote testimony, or the use of an “accommodation room,” is the practice of having vulnerable victims and witnesses testify from a safe and secure space in the community, instead of at the courthouse.

Remote testimony allows victims to participate in legal processes while lowering the risk of system-induced trauma.

Oak CYAC has served more than 1,250 children and youth, with the average age of 12 years old. The partnership identified remote testimony as a project in 2022 in response to children’s experiences in the Vernon courthouse.

“The Vernon courthouse lacks safe spaces for vulnerable victims and witnesses,” says Brooke McLardy, director of community programs. “Victims routinely cross paths with the accused when entering or exiting the building, in hallways, and when accessing the public washrooms. This leads to trauma, and the feeling of loss of safety, during a time when it is important they have the opportunity to clearly share their experience with the court.”

The Oak CYAC remote testimony project gained momentum when Interior Savings Community Investment Fund provided funding towards the purchase of specialized equipment in April 2023.

Oak CYAC worked to create a process that met the needs of the court, including reliable linkage to courthouse technology, while also developing a comfortable and safe space for the vulnerable victim.

Recently, Oak CYAC hosted the first youth to testify from the accommodation room.

The request came from a court outside the North Okanagan that had used remote testimony in other cases.

“The process was seamless, allowing for smooth courtroom procedure, and ensured the physical and emotional safety of the youth. The youth was able to avoid travel, the unfamiliar environment of a courthouse, and was able to have the support of the local victim service worker they had been working with since coming to Oak CYAC,” said Oak CYAC in a press release.

“They were also able to have Accredited Facility Dog, Cirque, at their side while they testified. Overall, it was a positive experience for the client, and a great example of collaboration between systems, for the good of the client.”

Remote testimony has been used in various locations across British Columbia, Alberta and other areas of Canada. It is growing in popularity due to its trauma-informed approach and Oak CYAC is excited to be able to offer this service to vulnerable victims of crime.

"Our commitment to supporting victims remains unwavering," said McLardy. "The implementation of remote testimony is a critical tool in helping survivors of trauma navigate the legal process with dignity and support. We're excited to see this model being embraced across the province and country, and hope to see that trend continue.”

Archway Society for Domestic Peace is the administrative agency for the Oak CYAC service.