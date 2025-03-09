Coldstream resident captures numerous furry visitors on camera

Laura Patterson has had numerous guests at her Coldstream home, and she has the video to prove it.

Patterson, who is an admin for the North Okanagan Naturalists Club Facebook page, set up a camera in her backyard, and caught a range of furry visitors.

“One of the best things we have done since moving to Coldstream BC in 2023 was to install cameras around the house. It seems there is always some kind of wildlife in the yard,” Patterson said.

One of the cameras covers a set of steps that lead to the hills above her home and she captures deer, racoons, a coyote, a black bear and a bobcat.

“So much fun watching who passes through our little wildlife corridor,” Patterson said.

Patterson moved to Coldstream two years ago and said “we always saw lots of tracks, but have been excited to see such a variety of wildlife.”

The video is a compilation of footage gathered over several months.

She said aside from the deer, most of the animals only come out at night.

“The animals travel up to the hills and down to the valley below for food and water sources,” she said. “It sure shows the importance of wildlife corridors that need to be well thought out with new developments.”