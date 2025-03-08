Vernon golf club officially exempt from BC Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

Photo: Predator Ridge

Predator Ridge is officially exempt from the BC Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act.

The Vernon golf club said the 2025 BC Budget and Fiscal Plan, released on March 4, officially confirms its exclusion.

“This exemption is a significant milestone for our community and a reflection of our long-standing resort-residential model. For 33 years, Predator Ridge has operated as a true resort community, similar to mountain ski resorts that were previously exempt,” Predator Ridge said in a press release.

“Our business model has never wavered, and we have consistently provided a world-class resort experience that attracts visitors, homeowners, and investors from across the country. This exemption formally recognizes Predator Ridge as one of BC’s premier resort destinations, aligning us with other exempt resort communities.”

Securing exemption required over a year of advocacy, collaboration, and a strong case to the provincial government.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to MLA Harwinder Sandhu, whose tireless efforts and unwavering support were instrumental in achieving this outcome. We also recognize the valuable contributions of Vernon’s Mayor and Council, who stood with us in championing Predator Ridge’s rightful place as an exempt resort community," Predator Ridge said.

“With the provincial government’s recent increase to the BC Speculation and Vacancy Tax rates—now one per cent for Canadian owners and three per cent for foreign owners — the exemption is more important than ever, ensuring that our homeowners are not impacted by this tax.”