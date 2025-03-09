Stagette Club in Vernon was only around for a few years

Photo: Vernon Museum The Vernon Stagette Club in 1946.

March 8 was International Women’s Day, a chance to acknowledge the achievements of women throughout history, including those who have made significant contributions to their communities.

One such example is the Stagette Club, founded in 1932 in Saskatoon, Sask., as a businesswomen's organization dedicated to charitable work and the personal development of its members.

The organization quickly grew, with member clubs primarily located across Western Canada, as well as one in Ontario and one in Quebec.

Vernon established its own Stagette Club in 1942, marking it as the first chapter in British Columbia. Initially formed with six members, including Miss Bowen, Miss Openshaw and Miss Douglas, the club quickly became an active part of the local community.

During the war years, the club focused on supporting Maidstone Street School in England, which had been heavily damaged by bombing, by raising funds and sending supplies to help the children impacted by the conflict.

After the war, the Vernon chapter shifted its focus to local child welfare projects. One of its most significant contributions was furnishing the Children’s Ward at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, ensuring young patients had a comfortable and well-equipped environment for their care.

The club was also known for hosting the annual Winterset Ball every December, a highly anticipated event that brought the community together to celebrate while raising funds for charitable causes.

To foster connections between chapters, the Stagette Club held annual national and district conventions.

These gatherings provided members with opportunities to share ideas, collaborate on larger initiatives, and stay engaged with the broader organization. Members also stayed connected through the Stagazette, a magazine that documented club activities.

The Vernon Stagette Club dissolved in 1948, likely due to declining membership and waning interest. While this marked the end of the club’s presence in Vernon, the national organization continued to operate for some time. However, it is currently unknown when the Stagette Club dissolved at the national level.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.