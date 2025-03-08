International Women's Day not showing up on Google, Apple calendars

Photo: Contributed

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day but Apple and Google Calendar users won’t have seen the occasion highlighted on the calendar.

The confusion comes after Okanagan residents raised concerns over Google Maps labelling provincial parks as state parks.

Google says removing a day like International Women’s Day is not new. In a statement on its website dated Feb. 12, the tech company said it changed its policy on calendar holidays and moments in mid-2024.

“Some years ago, the Calendar team started manually adding a broader set of moments in a wide number of countries around the world — things like cultural celebrations, teachers days and many more,” reads the statement.

Following feedback on missing events and countries the tech company decided it “just wasn’t feasible to put hundreds of moments in everyone’s calendars.”

Now, Google only shows public holidays and national observances from timeanddate.com where it pulls the data from.

“Contrary to some of the comments on social media, this was not something we did just this year,” reads the release.

Castanet reached out to Apple for comment, who when asked about the lack of day on the calendar, pointed to an article on politi fact.

"Apple told PolitiFact that it’s a misunderstanding because neither International Women’s Day nor Women’s History Month were ever featured in Apple calendars," their statement in the article reads.