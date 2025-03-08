20 North Okanagan-Shuswap residents given the King Charles III Coronation Medal

Photo: Contributed

Conservative MP Mel Arnold honoured 20 North Okanagan-Shuswap residents with the King Charles III Coronation Medal Friday.

The medals commemorating the 2023 Coronation of King Charles III recognize significant national, provincial, regional, or local contributions and exceptional achievements abroad that brought credit to Canada.

“It is rare that medals are awarded to Canadians on behalf of the Sovereign, and this certainly adds to the importance and distinction of today’s event for recipients, their families and communities,” Arnold said after the ceremony that was held in Enderby.

Last August, Arnold issued a call for nominations to the public and local government officials. Those nominations were reviewed and finalized by the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General.

Recipients from the North Okanagan-Shuswap were recognized for outstanding and often life-long contributions directly benefitting their fellow citizens and communities. Ceremony attendees heard how recipients have tirelessly supported mental health, education, community safety, food security and supports for those facing crisis including wildfires.

“As Member of Parliament, it is an honour to present these medals to such deserving individuals; their contributions to our communities and country are recognized and appreciated more than words can describe,” said Arnold. “The people of the North Okanagan – Shuswap can be proud of these citizens from all corners of the riding recognized for their service and contributions benefiting our communities and Canada.”

The recipients are: