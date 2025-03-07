Vernon RCMP seek public help identifying suspect in $4k diamond ring theft

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect involved in a theft investigation.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Wednesday Feb. 26 at approximately 12:25 p.m., the suspect stole a diamond ring valued at approximately $4,000 from a business in downtown Vernon.

“We are releasing images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify him and advance our investigation,” Terleski said.

“If you recognize the person in these photos, or have information that may assist with the investigation, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2025-2828.”