BX Swan Lake Fire Department called to report of brush fire amid dry conditions

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE 3 p.m.

It's a lot dryer than it should be for this time of year so people should be extra cautious when conducting backyard burns.

That's from BX Swan Lake Fire Department Fire Chief Bill Wacey after crews were called to a backyard fire that got away Friday.

Wacey said the landowner was burning on an approved day, but a gust of wind drove the flames into grass into nearby trees.

“He did a pretty good job of keeping it down,” said Wacey, adding the landowner was “pretty panicky” and happy to see fire crews arrive.

“You always have to be cautious at this time of year. Make sure you have a water source and make sure you have more than one person, because it is pretty hard to do something when there is only one person and you need three.”

Wacey said the dry winter has resulted in dry conditions earlier than usual.

“We usually don't get this kind of stuff until at least the end of next week,” Wacey said, adding it is dryer than it typically is for March.

“We did not get the normal snow that we get in the lower valley area. We had a green Christmas and we really didn't get any snow until into the second week of January, and that wasn't very much.”

Landowners must get a permit and follow specific rules before conducting a backyard burn.

For more information, visit the RDNO and City of Vernon websites.

ORIGINAL 2:26 p.m.

The BX Swan Lake Fire Department were called to reports of a brush fire Friday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. for a property on McLeish Road in the BX area near Pottery Road.

The department responded with several volunteer firefighters and three vehicles.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.