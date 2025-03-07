Vernon RCMP arrest man who allegedly threatened staff, facility users

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP arrested a man for allegedly threatening people while in possession of a knife, Thursday.

Mounties were called to a public facility in the 3300-block of 37th Ave at about 8:20 p.m. yesterday. The man allegedly threatened staff and other facility users.

“Frontline officers immediately responded to the location and were able to de-escalate the situation and safely take the suspect into custody without further incident,” reads a release from RCMP.

No injuries were reported and police are continuing to investigate.

The 27-year old Vernon man remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.