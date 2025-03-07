Mounties arrest two in alleged assault and stabbing in Vernon

Photo: Contributed The man in red flannel allegedly tried to break up a dispute between the other two pictured.

Mounties arrested two people in in relation to the alleged assault and stabbing outside a Vernon apartment building Thursday evening.

At about 4:45 p.m., Vernon RCMP responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 3400-block of Alexis Park Drive.

Mounties say the incident began when a member of the public saw a man yelling aggressively at a woman in an alley in the 3400-block of Centennial Drive in Vernon.

According to the victim and witnesses, the bystander approached the couple in an attempt to help de-escalate the situation.

“The male suspect, with the help of the woman, attacked the bystander, allegedly stabbing him and striking him with an object,” reads a release from the RCMP.

“With the help of another person, the victim was able to fend of the attackers who tried to flee the area.”

Mounties say frontline officers rushed to the location and, within minutes, found and arrested both of the suspects.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment by BC Emergency Health Services.

The 41-year old man and 38-year old woman remain in custody and face a number of potential criminal charges. Both are expected to appear in court later today.