Conservation Officer Service had to put down a cougar in the L&A Road/Gray Canal Trail area

BC Conservation Officers were forced to put down a cougar that had attacked farm animals in the Vernon area.

On March 4, the Conservation Officer Service received a report to the RAPP Line that a cougar had attacked and killed two goats in the L&A Road/Gray Canal Trail area.

North Okanagan conservation officers attended, but the cougar had left the area, so traps were set for the cougar in the area where the goats were attacked.

“On March 5, an adult male cougar was captured and euthanized due to its actions of killing goats, along with the cougar being seen near to the Gray Canal Trail, a busy and popular hiking trail,” the COS said.

Today, conservation officers received a report of a cougar sighting in the Pottery Road area, but did not specify exactly where the big cat was seen.

Conservation officers will continue to monitor cougar activity in the area and respond as necessary to ensure public safety.

Cougar conflicts can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

There have been numerous cougar sightings across the North Okanagan in the past few weeks.

Local wildlife expert Pete Wise said they are looking for food.

“A cougar, on average, will kill a deer a week,” Wise said in a previous interview.

Wise said cougars will also eat coyotes, dogs, cats and other smaller animals, like goats.

He advises that people, especially children, not walk alone.

And should a person come across a cougar, Wise said people need to be aggressive with the large felines “yelling, hooting. I carry a big stick with me and I am prepared to use it. With a cougar, you are going to stand your ground and start yelling and throwing things at it.”

For more information on what to do around wild animals of all description, visit the Wild Safe BC website.