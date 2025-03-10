Vernon councillor wants impact study on supportive housing citing 'unintended consequences'

Photo: Castanet file photo Turning Points' My Place 2 facility in Vernon.

Following the notice of motion to temporarily cap supportive housing projects in Vernon at the Feb. 4 council meeting, city councillor Kari Gares has provided written rationale for her motion.

While Gares initially called for a temporary cap on supportive housing, her motion on the March 10 agenda makes no mention of a cap. Instead, it focuses on the second part of her initial motion – conducting a study evaluating the social, economic and environmental impact of social housing and barrier-free projects within the downtown core.

“This study shall include, but not be limited to, an analysis of crime rates, emergency service demands, business viability, housing market effects, neighbourhood impacts, community feedback and the effectiveness of existing supportive housing models,” reads the motion.

In an attachment with the notice of motion submitted to council ahead of Monday’s meeting, Gares gave detailed rationale for the motion.

She writes the city remains committed to support the most vulnerable, including those struggling with homelessness, mental health challenges and addiction. Gares also says council must acknowledge the legitimate concerns of residents and businesses living and working near new support facilities and critical wrap-around services.

“While these services are essential, their concentration within our city can bring unintended consequences such as increased public disorder, pressure on emergency services, and a decline in neighbourhood livability and property values,” writes Gares.

The elected official goes on to say BC Housing, under provincial authority can override municipal bylaws to create supportive housing projects and temporary shelters. The policy often puts multiple services in close proximity, thereby compounding local challenges, according to Gares.

Gares says the motion is intended to provide relief and meaningful support to residents and businesses.

“The goal is to ensure our most vulnerable receive the help they need, while still maintaining safe, welcoming neighbourhoods for everyone. Through collaboration, engagement, and thoughtful policy-making, we can uphold the collective well-being of all members of our community,” writes Gares.

Gares full rationale can be read online.